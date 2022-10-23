Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Pedestrian Struck Near Wendy's in Medford

Serious injury has been reported in the crash, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

There was a crash Sunday night involving a pedestrian in Medford, Massachusetts, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed serious injury has been reported following the crash.

Middlesex Avenue is closed from Riverside Avenue to Fellsway, and traffic is being detoured between 300-340 Middlesex Avenue, MassDOT's Jacquelyn Goddard said on Twitter.

Pictures from the scene show the crash occurred near a Wendy's, located at 330 Middlesex Avenue.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Medford police for more information but has not heard back yet.

This story will be updated.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMEDFORDpedestrian crash
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us