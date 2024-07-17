Team behind award-winning Thai restaurant opens new spot in Brookline Village

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last spring it was reported that the people behind an award-winning Thai restaurant would be opening a new spot, and now we have learned that it has opened.

According to an article in Eater Boston, Merai is now open in Brookline Village, moving into the space on Harvard Street where Matt Murphy's Pub had once been. Eater states that the new place is a Thai version of a dive bar (Merai means "alcohol" in Thai) and it offers such items as wings, hot dogs, and fries with Asian influences while also serving a variety of cocktails.

As mentioned in an earlier article here, Merai has an ownership connection to Mahaniyom, which debuted in Brookline Village in 2020 and has received much praise from Eater, The Boston Globe, and Boston Magazine since opening.

The address for Merai in Brookline Village is 14 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA, 02445. Its Instagram page can be found at https://www.instagram.com/merai.bar/

