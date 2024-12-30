Worcester

Teen, 14, arrested days after Worcester shooting, police say

Police have shared few details about the shooting, which left a man wounded, including what condition the gunshot victim was in

By Asher Klein

The back of a Worcester Police Department cruiser. The car is white and the text is blue, reading "Worcester police" on the trunk
NBC10 Boston

A 14-year-old was arrested this weekend for allegedly shooting a man in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.

The teenage boy was arrested Saturday on charges including armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Worcester police said Monday.

The shooting took place about 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, police said — officers were alerted by the city's ShotSpotter system and went to Mt. Vernon Street, and were later told that a wounded 25-year-old man went to a local hospital.

Police haven't shared more information about the incident, including what condition the gunshot victim was in, and they didn't name the 14-year-old who is now facing charges — police typically don't identify youths who will be tried in juvenile court.

This article tagged under:

Worcester
