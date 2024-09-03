Massachusetts

Teen charged in hit-and-run crash that killed woman in Springfield

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. Monday

By Marc Fortier

TLMD-springfield-police-
Springfield Police

A teen is facing multiple charges after he allegedly struck and killed a women with his vehicle on Monday night in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Springfield police said they responded to the area of Boston Road and Berkshire Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Monday for a crash involving a pedestrian. The driver had left the scene by the time police arrived.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Due to the impact of the crash, the woman who was struck was found on the property of a nearby cemetery. Police said she died at the scene.

Police were able to identify a suspect, and located him on Lakevilla Avenue around 9:10 p.m. and placed him under arrest.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The suspect, identified by police as 18-year-old Nathan Colon, of Springfield, is now charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash causing death and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation. No details were released on when he is expected to appear in court.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 8 hours ago

Man stabbed girlfriend 10 times in face, neck before leaving body at Logan airport, prosecutors say

South End 16 hours ago

2 people hit by vehicle near Boston Medical Center

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us