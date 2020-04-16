Local
dorchester

Teen Held Without Bail in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Girl in Dorchester

"This shooting occurred in broad daylight," Commissioner William Gross said

By Asher Klein and Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 18-year-old male suspect has been held without bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Seventeen-year-old Alissa King was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Topliff Street and Speedwell Street. Eighteen-year-old Anthony Kelley was later arrested on a murder charge, police said.

At an arraignment Thursday, Kelley was ordered held without bail.

Boston's police commissioner announced that a teenager was fatally shot in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, and asked for the public's help finding the shooter.

"This shooting occurred in broad daylight. There may have been children, grandmothers at home that may have witnessed something. But it's something that traumatizes you," Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said Wednesday.

In addition to the murder charge, Kelley is charged with firing a gun close to a home and unlawfully possessing a gun and ammunition, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Kelley had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

While police haven't identified the victim of the shooting, a woman told NBC10 Boston she was her aunt, and that she was devastated.

"To take her like that, I don’t even know," said Jessica Lewis, the victim's aunt. "Emotionally, I’m trying to keep it together, but the only thing I can do is be supportive of the mom."

Police remained on the scene investigating the shooting more than three hours later.

