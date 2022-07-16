Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Teen Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Car in NH

The 17-year-old was taken by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and later transferred to Boston Children's Hospital

By Marc Fortier

Rochester, New Hampshire, police cruisers
NECN

A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to a Boston hospital after being hit by a car Friday night in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Rochester police said they received a call around 10:30 p.m. for a car versus bicycle crash with serious injuries at Brock Street and Columbus Avenue. The teen bicyclist had been hit by a Nissan Altima and was taken by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and later transferred to Boston Children's Hospital.

The bicyclist's name was not released by police.

An investigation determined that the bicycle was traveling down Brock Street toward the Columbus Avenue intersection when it was struck by the Altima as it crossed Columbus Avenue.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately available.

More New Hampshire stories

red jacket 15 hours ago

NH Investigators Complete Investigation Into Red Jacket Resort Fire

seabrook 22 hours ago

Sen. Shaheen Requests ‘Full Review’ of Seabrook Station False Alarm

This article tagged under:

New HampshireROCHESTER
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us