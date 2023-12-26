Teen suspects sought in smash-and-grab burglary at Framingham vape shop

Thieves broke into a vape shop in Framingham, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning, a brazen break-in that was captured on surveillance video.

In the video, you can see five people smashing a glass window of the Framingham Vape and Smoke Shop on Worcester Road with a rock. They then run inside and spend just one minute stealing vape products before taking off. It happened around 4:30 a.m.

Framingham police say they believe the suspects are teens. A K9 team was called in to try to track them down, but had no luck.

“This gentleman had his store locked up, he had video surveillance, covered all the bases and he provided us with some decent video," said Sean Riley, deputy chief of operations for the Framingham Police Department.

The group attempted to open the cash register as well.

"This time of year these types of targets definitely pick up for sure during the holiday season. But this is definitely something that has picked up in the past in the greater Metrowest area," Riley said.

While the exact value of what was taken is still being determined, it's estimated to be about $1,000-worth of material. Investigators hope someone may recognize the clothing in the video.

“Unfortunately I believe four out of the five suspects were masked and also had hoods on. So it’s going to be a little difficult to identify them but at the same time some of them had some pretty distinct clothing on that we’re hoping people can identify them and let us know," Riley said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the video is asked to call Framingham police.