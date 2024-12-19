Teens arrested for breaking and entering, stealing money from Snowport Holiday Market

Two teens have been arrested for breaking and entering and stealing money from the Snowport Holiday Market on Wednesday night.

Boston police said a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old male were arrested early Thursday morning for multiple offenses following a 911 call the previous evening for a breaking and entering in progress.

After a report that money had been stolen from a breaking and entering incident on Wednesday night at the holiday market, officers were patrolling the area early Thursday morning when they saw two people in dark clothing walking through the public area known as the Seaport Common, heading toward Northern Avenue.

The officers repositioned their vehicle to observe the two people, but believed they had fled through a hole in a fence into the Snowport Holiday Market. Moments later, the two people were stopped by private security at the holiday market and then detained by police after a 911 call for assistance was made.

Police detectives responded to the scene, and after an investigation, were able to link the two teens to the previous night's incident, leading to the recovery of what they described as "a significant amount" of cash in their possession.

The teens, whose names were not released because they are juveniles, are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on charges including trespassing, breaking and entering a building at night for a felony, receiving stolen property and larceny from a building.

Snowport, Boston's holiday market, is set to open for the season on Friday.

The Makers Show and Boston Seaport by WS, which curate and oversee the Seaport Holiday Market, issued a joint statement calling the theft "a minor incident."

"The safety and security of our visitors, tenants, and employees remain our top priority, and we are actively working with local law enforcement to address the matter," the statement said. "We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our guests as we continue to focus on providing a great experience for everyone."

This is the pop-up winter village's fifth year in Boston's Seaport.