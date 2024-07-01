Teens charged for having a gun on school playground in Ludlow

Two teens are facing charges for bringing a gun to a school playground in Ludlow, Massachusetts, earlier this year.

The arrests stem from an incident on the evening of May 15, where Ludlow police said they received several 911 calls about teens with a gun at the Harris Brook Elementary School playground. Callers said the teens were seen leaving on bicycles.

Officers responded and began searching for the teens. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., they found three teenage boys matching the descriptions given by 911 callers in War Memorial Park.

Police found an unloaded .38-caliber pistol on a 15-year-old boy. They arrested him and bail was set at $25,000. He faces charges including carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity firearm, improper storage of a large capacity firearm and carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

Afther further investigaiton, police also charged a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds and carrying a firearm without a license.

Both teens will appear in juvenile court at a later date, police said.

"Our officers did excellent work responding to this emergency and finding the suspects," Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said in a statement. "Luckily, no one fired the gun or got hurt. These boys put themselves and others in serious danger."