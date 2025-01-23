Temps closer to freezing today, weather remains quiet

Well, the cold air is backing off...A bit.

OK, maybe just enough to bring us to freezing. Which is a marked accomplishment in these times, where we’re averaging over a degree below normal this month. (I know, it feels like oodles more.)

Take heart, though. We’re in the final days of the coldest part of winter, which lasts until Jan. 27.

Sun will be hidden until the afternoon, but we should still sneak up to freezing despite starting off in the single digits and teens Thursday.

Friday, we’ll again hover near freezing with more sunshine. Same goes for Saturday.

This is all despite the fact that a different airmasses will be moving through in the next couple of days – without precipitation.

Which leads me to the final point. We haven’t shaken off the drought from last fall, and with the current dry spell ahead, we are running out of time to make up for lost precipitation before spring. No one is panicking, obviously, but we’ll be paying close attention to this in the weeks ahead.

Stay warm!