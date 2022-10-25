Local

That's a Dam Happy Beaver! Rescued Animal Stars in Viral Video

When her new roommate was temporarily taken out of their room, "Nibi immediately started building a dam at the door," Newhouse Wildlife Rescue shared, along with a video that's been seen millions of times

By Asher Klein

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Have you ever been so relieved to get a moment to yourself that you wanted to wall off your room to the world?

Well this beaver did just that, and it's adorable.

Meet Nibi, a wild beaver at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelsmford, Massachusetts. This month, she got a new roommate, another beaver named Ziibi, and grew comfortable enough with each other that they stopped fighting, according to their carers.

But when Ziibi was brought out of the room for some time in the water and Nibi got some alone time, she jumped into action.

"Nibi immediately started building a dam at the door where her roommate exited…you know…in case Ziibi tries to come back inside…," the wildlife rescue said in a Facebook post, sharing video of Nibi stacking tree branches in the door.

She even seems to jump for joy as she scampers back for more branches.

The video went viral — two days after posting it on Facebook, it had over 3 million views, the wildlife rescue said.

Newhouse cares for injured and orphaned wildlife in Massachusetts' Merrimack Valley.

"It is our goal to share the stories of the animals we have cared for to, not only raise awareness, but to inspire kindness in others," the organization writes on its website.

