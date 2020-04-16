For the first time on Wednesday, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

They also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through April 14. Updated numbers will now be released by 4 p.m. every Wednesday.

Some of those communities were not particularly surprising. For example, state officials have already made note of the fact that Chelsea is experiencing an incredibly high rate of coronavirus cases. And the outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home has prompted both state and federal inquiries.

But others -- like tiny Middleton, with a population of just 10,000 -- haven't received as much attention despite a high rate of coronavirus cases.

Below is a list of the 20 Massachusetts communities with the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases:

Chelsea – 712 cases, 1,890.37 rate Brockton – 1,202 cases, 1,223.43 rate Randolph – 367 cases, 1,072.5 rate Williamstown – 74 cases, 1,004.24 rate Lawrence – 814 cases, 923.15 rate Everett – 444 cases, 914.78 rate Longmeadow – 128 cases, 825.29 rate Braintree – 308 cases, 782.53 rate Revere – 470 cases, 771.55 rate Norwood – 229 cases, 760.49 rate Holyoke – 305 cases, 740.21 rate Lynn – 745 cases, 738.33 rate Nahant – 24 cases, 733.51 rate Littleton – 69 cases, 710.01 rate Stoughton – 194 cases, 701.44 rate Provincetown – 18 cases, 686.01 rate Danvers – 190 cases, 665.36 rate Boston – 4,609 cases, 663.20 rate Middleton – 64 cases, 620.20 rate East Bridgewater – 87 cases, 589.58 rate

