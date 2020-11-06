The Fours in Boston Will Not Be Reopening

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A bit more than two months ago, it was reported that one of the most popular sports bars in Boston had shut down, but we subsequently learned that there were talks of it returning under new ownership. Now it looks like that won't be happening.

According to an article from The Boston Globe, The Fours on Canal Street near North Station and TD Garden has decided to close permanently, with its memorabilia being auctioned off starting imminently and running through December 2 and 3. The longtime watering hole announced its closure at the end of August, but ten days later owner Peter Colton stated that local investors had been in touch with his brother Tim (who was the bar's original owner) about reopening the place, possibly with little in the way of changes made. Those plans didn't work out, however, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the restaurant industry this fall, with Colton saying "I get it. It just looks like there's no end to it. The [COVID] numbers are only going up. It gets bleaker and bleaker."

The Fours, which first opened in 1976, was a particularly popular spot for sports fans, with meals being named after a number of legendary local sports figures. Locations of the place remain open in Quincy and Norwell.

The address for The Fours in Boston was 166 Canal Street, Boston, MA, 02114. The website for the other locations is at https://www.thefours.com/

