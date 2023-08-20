boston restaurant talk

The latest Boston area restaurant openings and closings

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between August 14 and August 20, 2023.

Ganko Ittetsu Ramen Is Opening in Braintree
An award-winning ramen spot in Brookline is getting ready to open a new location in the southern suburbs of Boston.
Nusr-et Steakhouse Space in Downtown Boston Is for Lease
The Boston location of a group of trendy steakhouses may be going away, as its space is on the market.
Brassica Kitchen + Cafe in Jamaica Plain May Expand into the Former Dogwood Cafe Space
A tiny Jamaica Plain eatery that is a cafe by day and a restaurant by night could be getting a lot bigger.
Greco to Open at the Burlington Mall
A fifth location of a local group of Greek restaurants is on the way, and this will be the first one that is outside of Boston.
MIDA Opens in East Boston
Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning chef was opening a third Boston-area location of an Italian restaurant, and now we have learned that it has debuted.
