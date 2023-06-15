The one where a ‘Friends' Central Perk coffeehouse opens in Boston

Your TV show dreams are about to come true.

Central Perk coffeehouse, based on the hangout spot at the center of the sitcom "Friends," will open its first-ever location in Boston later this year.

Yes, it's not going to be in New York City. It's coming to Beantown, PEOPLE exclusively announced Wednesday.

New England "Friends" fans, rejoice! Twenty-five years after the show ended, a pop-up featuring the iconic couch and much more is opening in Boston Thursday.

The 90's NBC sitcom reached unprecedented success telling the story of a group of six friends -- played by stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc -- who go through just about every life experience imaginable together in Manhattan.

Some may have presumed the first-ever neighborhood location would be in New York, but Central Perk Coffee Co. president Joe Gurdock said in a press release, as reported by Boston.com, that they are "incredibly excited and proud that the world class city of Boston will be the home of our new Central Perk concept.”

“Newbury Street and the city’s Back Bay neighborhood are such a treasured gems; known and admired around the globe," the press release continued, Boston.com reported. "We are so fortunate to have found the ideal first location for this concept.”

According to its website, Central Perk has long been seen as the gathering place for locals to get a great cup of coffee and share moments with friends. Now, with the help of NYC resident and famed chef Tom Colicchio, Central Perk is coming to life later in 2023 at 205 Newbury Street.

It will be for more than just taking photos to post to social media, like the interactive "Friends" pop-up experience that first stopped in New York and then visited Boston's Fenway neighborhood in late 2019.

When Central Perk opens, it will be a modern, fully-functional coffeehouse that is here to stay, according to PEOPLE.

While you wait to take a seat on the iconic orange couch, you can order the company's premium coffee products on its website -- all aptly named after memorable quotes from the show.

There's "How You Doin'?" for medium roast; "Pivot Blend" for medium dark roast; "We Were on a 'Coffee' Break" for dark roast; "Gunther! Espresso" for espresso; "Oh.My.Gawd!" for cold brew; and "Moo Point" for decaf.

P.S. This coffee is enjoyed best with F.R.I.E.N.D.S.