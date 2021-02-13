The Tradesman in Milford Sustains Major Damage in a Fire

This story originally appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.

A popular music club southwest of Boston has been hit by a fire.

According to a message sent to us on Facebook, The Tradesman in Milford caught fire today, with the West Street spot appearing to sustain major damage in the blaze. This story is still developing, so stay tuned for updates.

The Tradesman has been a place to go for local music while also offering food such as burgers, clam chowder, wings, hot dogs, and subs along with beer, wine, and spirits.

The address for The Tradesman is 284 West Street (Route 140), Milford, MA, 01757. Its Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/tradesmanbar/

by Marc Hurwitz

