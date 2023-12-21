Powerball

There's a $1 million Powerball winner in Rhode Island

The winning Powerball numbers were 27-35-41-56-60 and the Powerball was 16. Powerplay was X2.

A Powerball ticket that was sold in Rhode Island won one million on Wednesday night!

The winning Powerball numbers were 27-35-41-56-60 and the Powerball was 16. Powerplay was X2.

No one won the jackpot, so it is up to an estimated $620 Million the drawing on Saturday night.

There was another million dollar winner in Kentucky, and three $2 million winners in Kentucky, Colorado and Virginia in Wednesday's drawing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Powerball
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us