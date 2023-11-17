‘This was crazy talk': Monk hopes to clear name after COVID fraud charges dropped

An Orthodox Christian monk from Marblehead, Massachusetts, is hoping to clear his name and finish building a church after federal charges against him were dropped last Thursday.

Rev. Father Andrew Bushell, protos of St. Paul's Foundation, was first arrested last year with his legal partner, Tracey Stockton, accused of orchestrating a $3.5 million COVID relief fraud scheme.

"When I saw the charges for the first time, it was like through the looking glass. I thought I was Alice in Wonderland. This was crazy talk," Bushell told NBC10 Boston on Wednesday. "Every single thing was a lie."

In October of 2022, the duo was initially portrayed by prosecutors as living a lavish lifestyle, accused of buying $40,000 in Swiss watches, designer bags and more.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to Bushell, many of those items were gifts.

"People pitched in, they wanted me to have a watch, which I was very happy to receive," he said. "It was unnecessary, I was embarrassed."

"I certainly don't feel that I've had a luxurious lifestyle," said Stockton, a financial transactions lawyer. "I am such the antithesis of the way I've been represented."

The office of acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy formally filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Bushell and Stockton last week.

Beyond the alleged assault on reputation, Bushell and Stockton also accused the town of Marblehead of trying to halt their shrine's construction.

Shrine of St. Nicholas, located on Pleasant Street in Marblehead, has been under construction for the past six years.

In a 2017 email obtained by NBC10 Boston, Paul Jalbert — a member of the town's retirement board who worked for the Marblehead Water & Sewer Commission at the time — asked Marblehead Fire Chief Jason Gilliland about the sale of 124 Pleasant St., where Bushell has been building the shrine.

In the correspondence, Jalbert tells Gilliland the woman who was transferring ownership of the property "said that the buyers were shady." He asks the fire chief if there was "anything that we should be aware of with this organization."

"Could this be the same organization behind the Father 'Salt' episode?" Jalbert asked in what may be a reference to Marblehead Salt Co., which federal prosecutors have previously said Bushell controlled.

In response, Gilliland told Jalbert, "Yes it is Father Andrew who is buying the property."

During a tour of Saint Nicholas on Wednesday, Bushell said regardless of any roadblocks, the plans will move forward.

"It's heartbreaking to know that there were men with weapons and body armor in here, pulling this place apart," he said.

Bushell also showed NBC10 Boston a space in the back lot, between a monastic house and the church, where he plans for a monastic brewery, Marblehead Brewing Co, to operate.

When asked if he felt unfairly targeted by town officials, Bushell responded, "Absolutely. And I didn't want to believe it. No one grows up in America thinking that people are going to discriminate against you because of how you pray."

Over the past six years, Bushell and Stockton filed 12 pieces of litigation against town officials.

Marblehead Town Administrator Thatcher W. Kezer III responded to NBC10 Boston's inquiry and denied the accusations of religious discrimination, providing the following statement Thursday:

The Town denies Fr. Bushell's allegations, and it is unfortunate that he believes the Town is discriminating against him because of his faith. The Town of Marblehead has consistently and fairly applied the State Building and Fire Codes, and Health Code, as well as State and local laws to Fr. Bushell's properties, as it does with all other property owners in Town.

Fr. Bushell's previous allegations have been examined in federal court, and the First Circuit Court of Appeals has stated that no reasonable juror could agree with the allegations that Town officials have acted improperly with respect to his construction.

The Town does not discriminate on the basis of anyone's religion or faith, and would like nothing more than to see Fr. Bushell complete work on his properties, and do so in compliance with all applicable codes and laws.

As for future plans, Bushell said he is focusing on electrical progress and fundraising.

"I'm excited for the children playing in the garden with their parents, and I'm excited for people having services," he said. "I'm excited for there to be outdoor weddings in the rose garden and baptisms."

"Yes, we are going to open," said Stockton. "We're here to stay."

Both said they are asking for compassion from the local community.

"I'm grateful to have had this experience because it has created tremendous spiritual gifts for me," said Bushell. "But at the same time, it doesn't mean that I'm not a human being."