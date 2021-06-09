Local

POLICE

Thousands Expected to Attend Services for Worcester Officer Who Died Trying to Save Drowning Teen

A wake will be held for fallen Worcester police Officer Manny Familia at St. Johns Catholic Church between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a funeral at 10 a.m. Thursday

By Katie Brace

Thousands of mourners are expected to pay their respects to fallen Worcester police Officer Manny Familia at a wake Wednesday and a funeral service Thursday.

The 38-year-old Dominican native died a hero Friday as he tried to rescue a 14-year-old boy, identified by family as Troy Love, who drowned in Green Hill Pond. He served for five years as a Worcester police officer.

Members of the community and police officers from across the country are expected at St. Johns Catholic Church between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police are expected large crowds Wednesday and will close down a portion of Temple Street near the church, from Harding to Green Street, starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Familia leaves behind a wife and two children, who are 17 and 13 years old.

