Thousands in New England Still in the Dark After Nor'easter: Live Map

As crews get an early start Wednesday morning to get the clean up process underway from this week's nor'easter storm, tens of thousands of homes in New England remained without power.

In Massachusetts, there were over 28,000 customers reported to be without power as of around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, down from more than 54,000 Tuesday evening, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The outages were concentrated in western and central Massachusetts. Eversource said Tuesday evening they had more than 1,300 line, tree, and service crews out working to restore power.

Over 66,000 customers in Massachusetts were without power as of 2 p.m., mostly in the western part of the state. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon joined NBC10 Boston on Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on power restoration efforts.

In New Hampshire as of 5:20 a.m. Wednesday., Eversource was reporting over 60,000 customers without power. New Hampshire Electric Co-op reported nearly 10,000, and Unitil reported over 500 without power.

Green Mountain Power of Vermont was reporting nearly 25,000 customers without power across more than 100 towns as of around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A late-winter nor'easter brought heavy snow, pouring rain and howling wind to New England Tuesday.

In Maine, nearly 60,000 customers remained in the dark Wednesday morning, according to Central Maine Power.

Eversource reported more than 1,000 without power in Connecticut as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Rhode Island Energy was reporting only a small handful of outages.

Utility companies have been ramping up preparations in recent days in anticipation of this storm, even calling in crews from around the country to help with the anticipated outages.