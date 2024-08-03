Thousands of cyclists riding in Pan-Mass Challenge this weekend

Thousands of cyclists will be out on the roads in Massachusetts this weekend for the Pan-Mass Challenge.

The annual bike-a-thon, which raises money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, has 16 routes -- from 25 to 211 miles -- and Franklin police were among several departments reminding residents of the increased activity on roadways, asking motorists to use caution when passing PMC riders.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More than 11,000 incredible people will come together to ride and volunteer in the @PanMass Challenge this weekend, bringing the PMC closer by the mile toward raising $75 million in 2024 and making a lifechanging difference in the way the world treats cancer. The commitment of… pic.twitter.com/Wec2H9OuMd — The Jimmy Fund (@TheJimmyFund) August 2, 2024

The summertime ride to the tip of Cape Cod is the largest single-event athletic fundraiser in the world, raising $972 million for cancer care since 1980. It is the largest single contributor to Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Last year's cross-state bicycle ride brought in a record $72 million for DFCI, moving the PMC within sight of $1 billion raised.

This year's fundraising goal is $75 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report