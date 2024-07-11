Three children hurt when tree branch falls at Norwood summer camp

Three children were taken to the hospital after a large branch broke off a tree above a group at a Norwood, Massachusetts, summer camp, the town said Thursday.

Town officials said it happened at Father Mac's Playground, where the town's recreation department regularly hosts a day camp. Police said the branch fell onto a group of about 11 elementary-aged campers who were sitting under the tree. Another 75 campers were on a field trip away from the area.

The injuries were described as minor, the worst being an ankle injury, the town said. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. All three are expected to recover, according to police.

The Public Works Department will be trimming back trees in the park after the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.