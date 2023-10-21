Kendra Lara

Three of nine charges dropped against councilor Kendra Lara after Jamaica Plain crash

Three of the 9 charges were dropped against Boston City Councilor Kendra R. Lara in connection to a Jamaica Plain crash last summer, according to the Boston Globe.

The charges that were dropped were speeding, reckless driving and a seatbelt violation.

Lara's attorney is looking to have these remaining charges to also be dropped.

Lara is still facing six more charges including operating with a suspended license, assault and battery on a child with injury negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and driving with a child under 8 years old without a car seat, according to the Globe.

The city councilor has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

She is expected to be back in court on November 15.

