Three people found dead in apparent homicide in Newton

By Lara Salahi

An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside of a home in Newton, Massachusetts on Sunday.

Police responded to a home on Broadway Street shortly after 10 a.m. and found three people, whom authorities have described as "elderly," dead inside the home.

Authorities have shut down the area of Broadway Street between Churchill and Linwood Avenue.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, police are now looking for the person or people responsible for the deaths.

Authorities are asking residents in the Nonantum area to remain vigilant, check door and window locks and report any suspicious activity to Newton Police.

