Top Pediatrician Group Recommends In-School Masks for All, Vaccinated or Not

The American Academy of Pediatrics said Monday everyone older than 2 should wear masks in schools this fall, vaccinated or not

By Staff Reports

Everyone older than age 2 should wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, when schools reopen in the fall, according to updated guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics released Monday.

“We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers -- and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” Sonja O’Leary, chair of the AAP Council on School Health, said in a statement. “The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it’s not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health. Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”

The leading national pediatrician group said it recommends universal masking because so much of the student population isn't yet eligible for vaccination. It's not clear how quickly that will change, or how likely parents will be to get their younger children dosed when the federal government approves shots for kids under 12.

Research consistently shows opening schools in person doesn't generally increase community COVID transmission when masks and other protocol are employed, AAP says, and the emergence of more contagious variants, some of which are linked to more severe outcomes, poses a particular threat to people who aren't vaccinated.

“There are many children and others who cannot be vaccinated,” said Sara Bode, chairperson-elect of the AAP Council on School Health Executive Committee. “This is why it’s important to use every tool in our toolkit to safeguard children from COVID-19. Universal masking is one of those tools, and has been proven effective in protecting people against other respiratory diseases, as well. It’s also the most effective strategy to create consistent messages and expectations among students without the added burden of needing to monitor everyone’s vaccination status.”

Parents in New Hampshire allege that their school districts' mask requirements violate a state statute that prohibits child restraints.

Other recommendations included in the AAP guidance are:

  • Schools should be prepared to adopt an all-encompassing approach for mental health support. 
  • Adequate and timely COVID-19 testing resources must be available and accessible.
  • Strategies should be revised and adapted depending on the level of viral transmission and test positivity rate throughout the community and schools.
  • School policies should be adjusted to align with new information about the pandemic; administrators should refine approaches when specific policies are not working.
  • School districts must be in close communication and coordinate with state and/or local public health authorities, school nurses, local pediatric practitioners, and other medical experts.

The AAP also released new guidance Monday on safety measures at summer camps based on recent outbreaks calling for masks to be worn by all campers during indoor activities.

