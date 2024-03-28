Tourist from Mass. ID'd after being swept away by current in Puerto Rico

A tourist from Massachusetts who was swept away by the current on a Puerto Rico beach this week has been identified.

The incident occurred at about 3:58 p.m. Wednesday at La Pared Beach in Luquillo, police said.

The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for Samuel Maturi Wanjiru, 26, who disappeared from the beach, authorities said.

Jesús Márquez, mayor of Luquillo, told Telemundo Puerto Rico that it's a very complicated time of year for coastal towns, since the surges are high energy for this season and because of the large number of people who go to the beaches.

"In fact, many more people are expected in Luquillo starting Thursday, but we already started today with a tragedy," Márquez said in part Wednesday. "He was walking in flat waters. He sank because in this area, there are areas with underwater falls and they are not for this time when the swell is this way — the currents dragged him."

Márquez said Wanjiru was in the military and on vacation spending the holidays on the island. He said the 26-year-old was married to a "young Puerto Rican woman."

No further information was immediately available.