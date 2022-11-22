‘Tragic Loss': DA, Town, Retailers Respond to Fatal Crash at Hingham Apple Store

An SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple store Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others. Police are continuing to investigate, but haven't said whether the crash was believed to be accidental. The driver of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner has not been publicly identified.

The victim was identified by law enforcement as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Prosecutors identified the driver on Tuesday morning as 53-year-old Bradley Rein, and said he is being charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court.

The Plymouth District Attorney's Office, the Town of Hingham, Apple and the Derby Street Shops where the crash occurred all issued statements Monday about the tragedy.

Here's what they had to say:

Plymouth District Attorney's Office statement:

"Police and fire officials continue to investigate the circumstances after a man drove his motor vehicle through a plate glass storefront window, killing a man, and seriously injuring more than a dozen others, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, Hingham Police Chief David Jones, and Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy have announced."

"At approximately 10:45 a.m. this morning, Hingham Police received multiple 911 calls for a car into a storefront window at the Apple Store located in Derby Shops in Hingham, with multiple people injured."

"Upon arrival, first responders found co-workers and other by-standers rendering first aid to multiple victims in need of urgent care. Sixteen male and female victims with varying levels of traumatic injuries were transported to South Shore Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Boston Medical Center for treatment."

"A male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene."

"He has been identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey."

"Preliminarily, the investigation has found that the male operator of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner, crashed through the front glass of the Apple Store. The driver is not being identified at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing by Massachusetts State Police, Hingham Police, and Hingham Fire. Interviews are being conducted of witnesses, employees and others in the area at the time of the fatal crash. Hingham received mutual aid from police and fire departments from Hull, Rockland, and South Shore EMS."

Town of Hingham statement:

"At 10:45 a.m. this morning, a motor vehicle crashed through the window of the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops. Numerous injuries have been reported, including one death."

"The Town expresses its deepest condolences and support to those affected by this tragedy. We recognize that in the aftermath of today’s events there are persons in need of healing, both physically and emotionally. As with others who have suffered loss or injury in recent times, the Town will help guide those who reach out for assistance. None of us is alone. We are a united Town."

"Hingham acknowledges the tremendous support provided by its emergency responders and from neighboring communities and the State. This unified response helped to limit and manage injuries and to facilitate the ongoing criminal investigation of this event."

"Hingham’s Select Board reaffirms its commitment to assuring the safety of our residents, businesses, and visitors. We are a resilient community. No one deserves what happened today."

Apple statement:

"We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store. Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time."

Derby Street Shops statement:

"This morning at 10:45am, a vehicle drove through the storefront of Apple at 94 Derby Street. First responders from several municipalities arrived at the scene immediately to provide medical care. The Hingham Police Department has closed Derby Street Shops for the remainder of today with the exception of Whole Foods which remains open.

We are devastated by today's tragedy and are grateful to our on-site team and to the South Shore's first responders for their immediate attention. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and our Derby Street community."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.