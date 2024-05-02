Massachusetts

New details to be released in 1989 unsolved Warwick homicide

Warwick is a town of about 800 residents and is located along the New Hampshire border in the northwestern part of the state

By Staff Reports

New details are expected to be released Thursday in a nearly 35-year-old unsolved Warwick, Massachusetts, homicide, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

The district attorney's office will provide an update at a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.

While authorities didn't release additional details about the case, District Attorney David Sullivan said it has to do with the discovery of human remains in Warwick back in 1989.

Warwick is a town of about 800 residents and is located along the New Hampshire border in the northwestern part of the state.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to the Greenfield Reporter, the dismembered remains of a woman was found on June 24, 1989, on the side of Route 78 near the entrance to Mount Grace State Forest. The body was found by a passerby and was believed to have been there between two and three months.

The woman's identity and that of her killer have remained unknown, but the district attorney's office and state police have been working with a forensic genealogy company to solve the case.

More Massachusetts news

Jack Teixeira 2 hours ago

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira to face military justice proceeding

Raynham 10 hours ago

Man killed in Raynham police shooting pointed gun at officers, bodycam footage shows

investigations 15 hours ago

Lawrence fire chief says they're finding illegal, unsafe apartments at every response

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWarwick
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us