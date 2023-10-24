Train in Boston's Back Bay disabled in third Green Line disruption in a week

An MBTA Green Line train was disabled near Copley Station in Boston's Back Bay on Tuesday, suspending service on one branch of the train line

It's the latest in a series of incidents on the Green Line, which was hit with power problems that affected service Friday and Saturday. And last week, the T revealed that much of the track on the new Green Line Extension would have to be redone because of issues involving the width of the track.

Tuesday's issue also involved a power problem, the T said. Shuttle buses were running between Kenmore and Park Street stations to replace train service, and service was suspended entirely on the E Branch between the Prudential Center and Park Street.

The T recommended the Orange Line train and 38 bus route for service in the area.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Regular service has since resumed.

Green Line Update: Train service has resumed between Kenmore and Park Street. Riders may experience additional delays this afternoon as a maintenance train inspects the overhead wires on the line.https://t.co/LKxt4aYxrV — MBTA (@MBTA) October 24, 2023

Tuesday's incident comes as the MBTA's Board of Directors was holding a meeting, where they were expected to discuss the Green Line Extension issues.

The MBTA board of directors is expected to meet Tuesday after it was publicly revealed last week the new Green Line Extension was installed incorrectly — forcing the T to back track.