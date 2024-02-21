i-495

Truck dangles off I-495 in Harvard, Mass., after serious crash

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt, or how badly

By Asher Klein

Three images from the scene of a serious crash that left a truck dangling off I-495 in Harvard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
Boxborough Police Department

A serious crash left a truck dangling off Interstate 495 in Harvard, Massachusetts, and causing heavy traffic delays Wednesday, police said.

Images from the scene showed a box truck completely off the highway on the Stow Road bridge, near the Boxborough line. The truck's cab was in a ditch, with one wheel still perched on the side of the highway.

Other vehicles were crashed on the road as well.

Cranes working to lift a crashed truck from the side of I-495 in Harvard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
Cranes working to lift a crashed truck from the side of I-495 in Harvard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt, or how badly.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

More I-495 crash news

Massachusetts Feb 16

Lawrence man killed in crash on I-495 when pickup rolls over and is crushed by tractor-trailer

Franklin Jan 5

Rollover crash on I-495 in Franklin leaves man dead

This article tagged under:

i-495MassachusettsHarvardtruck crashBoxborough
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us