Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
everett

Truck driver trapped after snagging low-hanging wires in Everett

he driver was unhurt but could be seen waiting in the cab as officials worked to turn off the power

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A truck driver was trapped in his vehicle Friday after snagging low-hanging wires in Everett, Massachusetts, causing a utility pole to snap.

It happened around 1 p.m. on 2nd Street, near the Chelsea line. The driver was unhurt but could be seen waiting in the cab as officials worked to turn off the power. Wires were draped across the truck and across part of the road.

Police have blocked off the immediate area.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No other details were immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

everett
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us