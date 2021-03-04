Local

fatal crash

Truck Flips Over in Fatal Belmont Crash

The driver was the only person in the tractor trailer when it crashed and flipped on its side in Belmont, Massachusetts

By Mary Markos

A driver died in a tractor trailer rollover crash in Belmont, Massachusetts early Thursday morning, according to officials.

The truck driver was transporting produce when it crashed near Common Street and Dunbarton Road around 3 a.m., according to Belmont Fire Captain Rick Nohl. The driver was trapped inside the tractor trailer after it turned on its side.

Roads are closed in the area, including Common Street from School Street to Concord Avenue.

Massachusetts State Police accident reconstruction is investigating along with the Belmont Police Department. The Medical Examiner's office was expected to arrive on scene.

The driver was the only person in the car at the time. No further information was immediately available.

