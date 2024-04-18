Weymouth

Truck rolls over, spills gravel on Route 3 in Weymouth

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was injured or what caused the crash

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A truck rolled over and spilled gravel onto the highway in Weymouth, Massachusetts, the Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. on Route 3 north and shut down the right lane, officials said.

Drivers should expect delays.

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

