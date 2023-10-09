Trump to give campaign speech in NH on Monday

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to give a campaign speech in New Hampshire on Monday.

The 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner is scheduled to deliver remarks at noon at the Kingswood Arts Center in Wolfeboro at 12 p.m.

Trump was last in New Hampshire in August, when he held a rally at Windham High School a week after appearing in court for allegedly trying to block the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election. He has since been indicted a fourth time.

He had previously visited the Granite State on three other occasions this year.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The former president continues to hold a large lead in the polls among Republicans, with other GOP contenders like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley unable to make up much ground.

A recent Saint Anselm College poll had Trump leading Haley in New Hampshire by a 45% to 15% margin, and a University of New Hampshire poll had him in first at 39%, followed by Vivek Ramaswamy at 13%. A Suffolk University poll released last week had Trump at 49%, followed by Haley at 19%.