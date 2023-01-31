Two Arrested in Connection With December Shooting Outside Chinese Restaurant in NH

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a Manchester, New Hampshire, restaurant.

Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street on Dec. 30 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that several people had gotten into an argument inside the restaurant. The group then left the restaurant and continued to argue in the parking lot. During the altercation, a gun was fired and the victim was struck.

On Tuesday, Manchester police announced they had arrested two people -- Joseph Davis, 37, of Manchester and Ramon Ramos, 40, of Lawrence, Massachusetts -- in connection with the incident.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Ramos is charged with first degree assault with a firearm and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and Davis is charged with criminal mischief, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. Davis has already been arraigned and Ramos was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court.

It was not immediately clear if either of them have retained attorneys.