Man Accused of Killing NH Couple to Face Trial in July

Logan Clegg, 27, is charged with killing Stephen and Djeswende Reid in a shooting last April

Logan Clegg at a court hearing in Vermont after being arrested as a fugitive in South Burlington. He's suspected of killing a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, in April 2022.
NBC10 Boston

A man accused of killing a Concord, New Hampshire, couple who had gone out for a walk on a hiking trail is scheduled to face trial in July.

Logan Clegg, 27, appeared in Merrimack County Superior Court on Monday following his recent indictment on two counts of second-degree murder.

A judge scheduled jury selection for July 10 and his trial for the following day. It’s expected to take up to two weeks.

Steve and Djeswende "Wendy" Reid were found shot to death in April on hiking trails near their home in Concord, New Hampshire.
Clegg is charged with “knowingly” causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times in Concord last April. He also is charged with alternate second-degree murder counts “for recklessly” causing their deaths “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life” by shooting them.

The indictment also charges Clegg with three counts of falsifying physical evidence and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

The Reids were found dead on a hiking trail on April 21.

Clegg, who has pleaded not guilty, was first arrested last year in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge in an unrelated case, in Utah. He’s being held without bail.

