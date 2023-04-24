Local

Two Injured in Early-Morning Shooting at Lawrence Nightclub

One person suffered life-threatening injuries, and the second person is expected to be OK

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Lawrence, Massachusetts, early Monday morning.

Lawrence police said they responded to a report of shots fired at Guld Lounge on Broadway shortly before 1 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had sustained life-threatening injuries from an apparent gunshot wound. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.

Moments later, police said they were notified of a second adult male victim who had also been shot and had been driven to the hospital by friends. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to police.

The investigation into the shooting remains active, police said. No arrests have been made and no further details were released.

