Two Injured in Single Car Crash in Berkley

Two people were severely injured after a car crash in Berkley, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

Berkley Fire responded to a report of a single car crash on 75 Myrick St. at around 7:30 a.m.

The car had rolled over onto its roof in the middle of the street, according to authorities.

The fire department says the driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Berkley Police and Massachusetts State Police were also at the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.