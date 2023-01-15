Local

Berkley

Two Injured in Single Car Crash in Berkley

The car had rolled over onto its roof in the middle of the street, according to authorities.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Two people were severely injured after a car crash in Berkley, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

Berkley Fire responded to a report of a single car crash on 75 Myrick St. at around 7:30 a.m.

The fire department says the driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Berkley Police and Massachusetts State Police were also at the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

