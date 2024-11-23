New Hampshire

Two students and sorority charged following Dartmouth student's death

Misdemeanor charges for providing alcohol to minors following the death of Won Jang have been filed against 21-year-old Matthew Catrambone and 21-year-old Samuel Terry.

Authorities have charged two students and a sorority following an investigation into the death of a Dartmouth College student over the summer.

Won Jang, 20, of Middletown, Delaware, had been reported missing after a gathering. State and local emergency responders searched the river and found his body, according to Scott Brown, dean of the college.

Now, misdemeanor charges for providing alcohol to minors following the death of Won Jang have been filed against 21-year-old Matthew Catrambone and 21-year-old Samuel Terry, according to WPTZ reports.

Authorities also charged Alpha Phi Sorority with facilitating an underage alcohol house.

Hanover police Chief Charlie Dennis told WPTZ that their investigation did not support any type of hazing.

According to the police investigation, Jang, a member of the Beta Alpha Omega fraternity, attended a party hosted by members of Alpha Pi Sorority and consumed alcohol along with other underage attendees.

Authorities say Jang and others decided to go swimming in the Connecticut River. After students left the area, no one noticed Jang was not among them.

Jang's family confirmed that he did not know how to swim, according to WPTZ.

