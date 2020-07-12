Heat Advisory Issued Across Parts of Mass.

﻿Temperatures today will reach the low 90s again across the area. A break in the heat and humidity is within reach, but won’t get here until Tuesday.

Shower and storm chances will continue for Monday and Tuesday. Once we dry out humidity levels will drop on Tuesday so will the temperatures. High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Warm air returns by the end of the week with increasing humidity as well. Temperatures could reach 90° next weekend and we stay warm through the next week.