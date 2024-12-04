Winter weather advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service from 7 p.m. Thursday through noon on Thursday for parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, with more than 8 inches of snow expected in some parts of New England.

The first real storm of the winter for Massachusetts will bring a period of snowfall to the region, which could make for hazardous driving conditions, especially during the Thursday morning commute. Things could get even more intense in Vermont's Bennington County, which is under a winter storm warning, with as much as a foot of snow possible.

The snow is expected to start around 8 p.m. in western/central Massachusetts, northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. Through the course of the night, we’ll see the rain/snow lines hold along Interstate 495.

Toward morning, that may migrate closer to Route 128, to give a slushy coating in some areas. This first batch of precipitation will quickly move away after 7-8 a.m. Then we’ll see a pause. Around noontime, the arctic front will charge out of western New England with a few snow squalls and/or snow showers. This will be our time to get a quick coating or a slushy half inch of snow in the areas that mostly saw rain.

Here's a closer look at what to expect from this week's storm:

