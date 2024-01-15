New snowfall maps: Some areas of Mass. see up to 5 inches

Tuesday's snowstorm is expected to bring plowable snow to most of New England. But how much depends on where you live.

Snow Monday night should start around 9 p.m. at the South Coast of New England, around midnight at the Massachusetts Turnpike, later to the north. The snow will continue into Tuesday, but gets noticeably less intense mid-morning onward for southern New England, mixing with rain at the coast and in the southeast.

Here's a look at the latest snowfall maps for our area, updated as of 4:30 Monday:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Here's a look at the original projected snowfall maps from Monday morning:

And Tuesday's storm isn't the only storm we're tracking this week. There's another storm headed our way on Thursday night into Friday that should bring more accumulating snow. Exactly how much is still to be determined.

Here's a first look:

Track the storms with live radar