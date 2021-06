Four people were arrested Wednesday in connection with an alleged drug ring supplying fentanyl that ended up in Massachusetts communities and as far as Maine, Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Nathaniel Mendell announced.

According to Medell's office, the organization allegedly supplied counterfeit prescription pills that actually contained fentanyl to suppliers.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.