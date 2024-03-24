Vehicle flips over during crash at Sullivan Square

A vehicle flipped over during a crash Sunday night in the Sullivan Square area of Charlestown, Boston police said.
The Boston Police Department said it responded to assist MBTA Transit Police with the crash at around 9 p.m. Sunday. It was reported along Cambridge Street.
EMS also responded, and minor injuries were reported.
Additional details were not immediately available.
