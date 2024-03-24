Charlestown

Vehicle flips over during crash at Sullivan Square

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A vehicle flipped over during a crash Sunday night in the Sullivan Square area of Charlestown, Boston police said.

The Boston Police Department said it responded to assist MBTA Transit Police with the crash at around 9 p.m. Sunday. It was reported along Cambridge Street.

EMS also responded, and minor injuries were reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Charlestown news

Chelsea Feb 23

Man arrested in deadly Charlestown hit-and-run crash near Encore

Boston Business Journal Jan 29

After 15 years, city starts over to redevelop old Charlestown Navy Yard factory

This article tagged under:

CharlestownBoston Police DepartmentMBTA Transit Police
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us