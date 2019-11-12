Vermonters Clean Up From Autumn Snowfall

Vermonters spent Tuesday cleaning up from a system that dropped a half-foot of snow or a bit more on the central and northern portions of the state.

While the snow tapered off by midday, it would be replaced by colder temperatures later in the day and overnight.

"I always tell my husband to get my snow tires on by Halloween," Patti Morin of St. Albans said while brushing off her daughter's car. "They're getting put on today — so a little behind, there."

After Vermont State Police responded to several slide-offs, jack-knifed tractor trailers, and crashes around the state, law enforcement was pleading with drivers to slow down and leave plenty of room between their own cars and other vehicles.

Winooski kids stayed home for the day. JFK Elementary was one of a few hundred schools and day care centers to see delays or closures Tuesday.

Winooski mom Nikki Cabral took her crew sledding.

"I hate winter," Cabral said, though she acknowledged her little boy was having a great time playing in the snow. "Well, he's enjoying it. I hate driving in it."

A parking ban was announced for Burlington, with the exception of the downtown district, from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, to give the city's public works department a chance to clean up from this autumn storm.

Burlington residents can call 802-658-SNOW to get updates on parking bans.

In South Burlington, Hunter Callahan was staying on top of the snow, using a high-powered brush to clear sidewalks and entrances in an office park for his property management job.

"I don't mind it, so hopefully it keeps coming," Callahan said of the snow. "It gives me something to do, you know?"

Lifts operators at Mount Snow spent Tuesday gearing up for Wednesday's opening day. Video provided by the resort showed natural snow and machine-blown snow that is ready for skiers and riders.

Mount Snow spokesman Jamie Storrs said five trails would be open Wednesday, and 10 by the weekend.

Tuesday's wintry conditions do come with a reminder — the first official day of winter is still more than a month away.