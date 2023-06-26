‘Terrible tragedy': Victims in Newton triple murder identified as couple and mother, church says

Three people killed in a home in Newton, Massachusetts, were identified Monday as a husband, wife and her mother, according to a letter to their church community, which described them all as beloved, longtime members.

In a letter from family members, sent out by the Sacred Heart and Our Lady's Collaborative, the victims were named as Jill and Bruno D'Amore and Jill's mother Lucia Arpino.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share that the terrible tragedy that happened yesterday in Newton hit very close to home…impacting our faith community and our own family," read a letter the church shared from two people who work there, who identified themselves as the cousins of the D'Amores and niece and nephew of Arpino.

Jill was described as spending "endless hours in the care of our church," gardening and managing decor. Bruce was said to be known for his "big voice and his exuberant personality," especially when he stood in as chef flipping burgers at the parish picnic.

The church is set to hold a memorial Mass Tuesday night.

"The agony of this tragedy is all too real. God’s love working through you is also real. Likewise, Jesus' resurrection is real. This means that, as we deeply, deeply grieve, we do so with the support of each other and with confidence that, in the end, good defeats evil and life conquers death," Father Dan Riley wrote in a message to the church Tuesday afternoon.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan — who told reporters on Sunday she could not recall any other triple murder in Newton's history — said that two of the three victims were celebrating a 50th wedding anniversary over the weekend, and were expected in church on Sunday morning.

Law enforcement have asked residents to be on alert after what investigators believe may have been a random attack on the three, who were found in their home. The search for a suspect is ongoing.

"As you can imagine, this would be tragic on any day, to have family gathered for this kind of a celebration makes it particularly tragic," Ryan said during a news conference on Sunday evening.

At this stage investigators believe this may have been a random attack.

Victims found in Broadway Street home

Ryan said the victims were discovered Sunday morning around 10:14 a.m. by someone who knew them, who called 911. Responding officers found the victims dead inside with what appeared to be stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Investigators also noted there were signs of forced entry into the home.

Ryan and Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said they were putting all available resources toward the investigation, and, with the killer still unknown, urged residents to take the situation seriously. They also asked residents to check home surveillance systems to look for any signs of anything unusual or suspicious.

Investigators were unable to answer questions about exactly when the crime may have occurred Sunday night, but siad the investigation was ongoing.

Attempted break-in reported nearby

On the same morning the triple murder was discovered, police also responded to an attempted break-in in Newton's Nonantum village on Brookside Avenue, according to the DA. It is not yet clear if the incidents are linked, but investigators are exploring the possibility - the addresses are about a half mile apart.

The residents told police they hear a disturbance around 5:45 a.m. but did not find the signs of the break-in until around 7 a.m., which was when they called police. Ryan stressed Sunday that anyone experiencing something similar should not investigate themselves and instead call police.