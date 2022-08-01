Victor Peña Sentencing Set for Monday Morning in Kidnapping, Rape Trial

Victor Peña, the man found guilty last week of kidnapping and raping a woman he held captive in his Boston apartment over three days, is set to be sentenced Monday.

A jury in Suffolk Superior Court returned the verdict last Tuesday, convicting him on all 10 charges of aggravated rape and one of kidnapping after deliberating for about two hours.

Peña faces up to 10 years in prison for kidnapping, and life in prison for each of the aggravated rape counts he was convicted of.

His sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

The victim in the case had told the jury she remembered waking up naked in an unfamiliar apartment after going out in Boston the night before, then being repeatedly sexually assaulted.

Peña, 42, had testified in his defense shortly before the trial closed, a surprise twist after he'd declined to take the stand earlier in the case. It was the one part of the trial when he was present in the courtroom — he watched the rest of the proceedings, including the verdict being read, from another room after making outbursts early in the prcess.

He had testified that the woman approached him and insisted on going home with him. What prosecutors described of three days of hell for the woman at the man's Charlestown apartment he said was consensual, and referred to the victim as an angel.

"We don't know what exactly what was in his head, obviously, but he certainly saw an opportunity to take advantage of somebody and took it," Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum said after the hearing ended.

The woman, whom NBC10 Boston is not naming because she is the alleged victim of a sexual assault, was abducted after leaving Hennessy's, a bar near Faneuil Hall. She was later seen on surveillance video in Charlestown, where she was eventually found by police at an apartment complex.

She wasn't in court Tuesday, though she may still give a victim impact statement at sentencing.

"She was brave, she was articulate and she gave the jury the evidence they needed to bring about this conviction," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Earlier, as lawyers made their closing arguments, the defense had asked the jury to find Peña not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility, "because of a mental defect." Later, the prosecution argued Peña knew what he was doing, calling him unusual and twisted, but not crazy in a legal sense.