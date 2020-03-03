Local
Tom Brady

VIDEO: See Inside Tom and Gisele’s Home Gym, Wine Cellar

Courtesy of Erhard Pfeiffer; Richard Landry, Landry Design Group; Joan Behnke & Associates; Richard Scanlan, JK Scanlan

The listing agent for 112 Woodland Road in Brookline — formerly home to international supermodel Gisele Bündchen and her husband, football player Tom Brady — has released a video showing details of the 12,112-square-foot estate.

The video shows off never-before-seen footage of such spots as the home gym, spa and sauna, wine room and a children's playroom.

Bündchen and Brady initially listed the home in August for $39.5 million, and dropped the price to $33.9 million in October.

Watch the video at the Boston Business Journal.

