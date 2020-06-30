Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Virtual Meeting Held Over Boston Fireworks Frustrations

Residents have been complaining for weeks of ongoing fireworks being set off illegally in the city

By Diane Cho

Photo of fireworks
StoryBlocks

Illustration of fireworks set in black background done in retro style.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Boston residents said they are fed up - tired of hearing illegal fireworks going off at all hours of the night for weeks on end.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn held a meeting yesterday via video conference call to address some of the concerns constituents have about fireworks continuously being set off across the city.

Residents have been complaining about the issue for weeks, with some even claiming that they’re being targeted and harassed.

Flynn said he plans to follow-up with Massachusetts State Police regarding the response to fireworks. There was also discussion around potentially increasing fines.

Complaints of fireworks to Boston police are up 2,300% this year.

The behavior continues after Mayor Marty Walsh announced a new task force last week to tackle the problem.

Calls about fireworks to the Boston Police Department increased 5,543% in June compared to the same time last year, according to the city. There were 139 total calls last June and 7,844 this June.

Authorities have been confiscating large amounts of fireworks in recent weeks in neighborhoods like South Boston and Mattapan.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONPOLICEfireworksFourth of July
