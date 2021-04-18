Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg Family Matriarch Alma Dead at 78, Brothers Announce

The matriarch of the Wahlberg family and the mother of 9 children including actors Donnie and Mark, has died, the brothers announced

By Lara Salahi

Wahlburgers Opening 100115
necn

The matriarch of the Wahlberg family and the mother of 9 children including actors Donnie and Mark, has died, members of the family announced on social media.

Alma Wahlberg was prominently featured on the A&E reality series "Wahlburgers," which followed the brothers as they opened up their burger restaurant in Massachusetts. She worked as a hostess at the restaurant.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Donnie announced his mother's passing on Instagram, posting a touching video and message calling his mother "true blue."

Mark also posted a photo of his mother on social media with the message, "My angel. Rest in Peace."

2020 Tip Challenge Nov 13, 2020

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip at Cape Cod Restaurant — After Ordering $35 Meal

Wahlburgers Apr 22, 2020

Wahlburgers to Feed Boston Police, Firefighters Thursday

This article tagged under:

Mark WahlbergDonnie Wahlberg
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us